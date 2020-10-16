Iris Jane Benton



Ryan, OK - Iris Jane (Sheer) Benton, 71, of Ryan, Oklahoma, passed from this life October 15, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born October 22, 1948, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Henry and Iris Dean (Phillips) Scheer. She married Ronnye Benton July 23, 1968, in Waurika, Oklahoma.



She worked several years at Peoples Bank in Ryan and First Bank and Trust in Waurika. She retired from NRCS and was a homemaker at the time of her passing.



She attended the Methodist Church and the Baptist Church. She was a good cook and enjoyed yard work and keeping up her flowerbeds.



She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Iris Dean Scheer.



Survivors include: her husband Ronnye, of the home; her son Bob and his wife Gina; her brother Chris Scheer; and one grandchild - Lathe.



Graveside services will be at 2:30 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Oscar Cemetery in Oscar, Oklahoma with Ricky Phillips officiating. Services are under the direction of Dudley Funeral Homes.









