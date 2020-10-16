1/1
Iris Jane Benton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris Jane Benton

Ryan, OK - Iris Jane (Sheer) Benton, 71, of Ryan, Oklahoma, passed from this life October 15, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born October 22, 1948, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Henry and Iris Dean (Phillips) Scheer. She married Ronnye Benton July 23, 1968, in Waurika, Oklahoma.

She worked several years at Peoples Bank in Ryan and First Bank and Trust in Waurika. She retired from NRCS and was a homemaker at the time of her passing.

She attended the Methodist Church and the Baptist Church. She was a good cook and enjoyed yard work and keeping up her flowerbeds.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Iris Dean Scheer.

Survivors include: her husband Ronnye, of the home; her son Bob and his wife Gina; her brother Chris Scheer; and one grandchild - Lathe.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Oscar Cemetery in Oscar, Oklahoma with Ricky Phillips officiating. Services are under the direction of Dudley Funeral Homes.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved