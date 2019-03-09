|
Iris Janet (Waggoner) Dwyer
Wichita Falls, TX
Iris Janet (Waggoner) Dwyer, of Wichita Falls, Texas, went to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, March 8, 2019, in her home.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett, with Rev. Joe Coombes officiating. A private family burial will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Iris was one of three children born to the late Monroe and Ameda Gipson Waggoner on June 26, 1940 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She married Fred Earnest Dwyer on March 7, 1956. Her life revolved around her family she adored. Some of her greatest memories included traveling with her girls. Iris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Burkburnett and the Rebecca Sunday School Class. In her early years, she attended schools in Wichita Falls, as well as in New Mexico, and graduated from the Draughon's Business School in Wichita Falls.
Fred and Iris' three daughters describe their mother as Godly, brave, strong and loving.
Survivors are her daughters, Shanon Morton and husband Charles of Wichita Falls, Debbie Wineinger and husband Doug of Wichita Falls, and Freddie Janell Allison and husband Jimmie of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Iris' grandchildren admired her ability to keep up with the demands of the farm life she shared with Fred. Her grandchildren are Kyle Eastman and wife Angelica and daughter Victoria of Houston; Kelly Wineinger and wife Melissa and children Hagan and Sydney of Devol, Oklahoma; Lynn Wiesen and daughter Kelsie of Wichita Falls; Alan Eastman and daughters Cambreigh and Coy of Randlett, Oklahoma; Michelle Climer and husband Wes and children Jack, Monroe, Betsy, Henry and Michael of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Travis Wineinger of Wichita Falls. Iris's survivors also include her brother Scottie Waggoner and wife Wanda of Weatherford and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles J. Waggoner and her grandson, Lee Allison.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Iris' loving caregivers: Christine, JoJo, Lori, Sherry, Lisa, and Julie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please keep the tradition of farming alive by donating to the Fred and Iris Dwyer Family Scholarship fund. (wfacf.academicworks.com)
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019