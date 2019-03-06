|
Iris Louise Bianchi
Wichita Falls, TX
Friends and family have described our mother, Iris Louise Bianchi, as a loving angel, kind, generous, creative, a philanthropist and a woman of integrity. After a lengthy illness, Iris died at home, surrounded by loved ones, on March 1st, 2019, at the age of 94.
Iris was born on February 2nd, 1925, in Mineral Wells, Texas, along with her twin brother, Clarence Wells Jr. (now deceased). Her parents were Clarence Wells Sr. (deceased) and Lela Oaxie Harris (deceased). Here sister, Dot Shaw (deceased), also lived to be 94 years old. She is survived by her younger brother, Michael "Mike" Wells (Leanne). Her great-great Grandfather, Bluford Fred Brooks, was one of the "Old 300 of Texas".
Her first marriage was to Lt. William E. Ottman, and they had 2 children together. William "Bill", after serving in WWII, was killed in action during the Korean War. In 1953, Iris and her children moved to Wichita Falls after marrying Robert S. Parker Sr. of Parker Square and Parker's Grocery Stores. Robert "Bob" was a widower with 2 children, and together, Bob and Iris had another child, which made Iris now the mother of 5 kids. She loved (almost) every minute of it.
In 1963, Bob died of cancer, and Iris later married Edward B. Bianchi who worked for Medders Oil Co. He was also a widower of 2 children, and the family then grew to a total of 7 kids, "Yours, Mine and Ours".
In 1967, Iris's first son, Chuck, was killed in a car wreck, and in coming years she lost 2 more sons and grandchildren. With each tragedy, came a form of healing through her painting, sculpture and her love of life.
Art became her main hobby, and she usually insisted on giving her artwork away as gifts. Anyone lucky enough to be given one of her works of art truly received a treasure of love.
She was happily married to Edward "Ed" for 42 years until he died after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She and Ed enjoyed traveling the world together, but mostly enjoyed time spent with friends and family at Possum Kingdom Lake, the Lime Kiln deer lease in Mason County, and their most treasured vacation spot, the 4UR Ranch in Creede, Colorado.
Iris loved her country, and she loved the Wichita Falls community. She served on the County Child Welfare Board, Teen Emergency Shelter Board, Hospice of Wichita Falls Board, various First Presbyterian Church committees, Wichita Falls Museum and Art Center, Carousel Dance Club, Children's Aid, Colony Club and many others.
Her children: William Charles "Chuck" Parker (deceased), Martha Parker West (Alan), Kim Parker, Priss Parker Severn, Ann Bianchi Lancaster (Bryan), Robert "Robin" S. Parker Jr. (deceased) and Tom Edward Bianchi (deceased).
Her grandchildren: Julie Curry (Mark), March Scheurer (Carey), Charles "Chuck" Scheurer (deceased), Robbie Severn, Michael Whatley (deceased), Damon Whatley (Amber), Amanda Whatley (Kimbra), Shane Snyder (Amy), Parker Smith (Katie), Brannin Lancaster, Lindsay Bridwell and Christopher Lancaster (deceased).
Twelve beautiful great grandchildren: Ema, Nicholas, Dylan, Cameron, Gavin, Jackie, Nicholas, Taylor, Cole, Stone, Cadin and Jake.
Special love and gratitude to our mother's closest friends: Pat Jones, Jo Thompson, Eula Mae Dimmer (deceased) and Alouise Smith.
Love and appreciation to her devoted caregivers who treated her like a queen: Toni, Miranda, Laurie, Veleeta, Jill and Diane.
Iris's life encompassed her faith in God and the true meaning of what God teaches. Simply Love.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 6, 2019