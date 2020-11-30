1/1
Iris Nadine Cox Van Hemert
Iris Nadine Cox Van Hemert

Spring, TX - Iris Nadine Cox Van Hemert, age 82, passed away from complications of neuroendocrine cancer surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Spring, Texas on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Her body will lie in state from 6pm to 8pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home in Archer City. A private burial will be held later at Archer City Cemetery. A memorial service commemorating her life will be planned for a future date next year, when it will be safe for all to gather together.

Iris was born October 24, 1938 in Albany, Texas to Raymond Cox and Ruth Bates Cox. She attended schools in the Archer City and Mankins area and graduated Archer City High school in 1957.

She was married to Franklin Van Hemert of Olney, Texas on July 25, 1959 in a ceremony in Archer City. Being the spouse of a member of the Air Force, Iris went from being a small-town schoolgirl to a far-flung traveler, living in places such as Arizona, Alaska, California, Puerto Rico, Arkansas, Maryland and New Mexico. In every place they lived, Iris and Frank found a Baptist church to join and Iris usually became a Sunday School teacher in each church they attended. In Puerto Rico and Arkansas, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader. In New Mexico, she completed courses to become a nurse's aide. After Frank's retirement from the Air Force, they lived in Wichita Falls and were long-time members of Emmanuel Baptist Church and Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. Iris was involved with the Meals on Wheels service for many years. Her favorite hobby was solving word puzzles.

Iris is survived by brother, Alvin Cox, of Archer City, daughter, Angela Van Hemert of Ft. Lauderdale. Florida, daughter, Sue Van Hemert-Collier of Spring, Texas, grandchildren, Nathan Negreiro, Ariana Negreiro, Austin Collier and Sara Collier, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by parents, Raymond and Ruth Cox and husband, Franklin Van Hemert.

Iris was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. With your donation in her honor, you will be supporting a cause that was near to her heart.

Angela and Sue would like to thank Devotion Hospice of Houston for their wonderful care of Iris in her last days.

Published in Times Record News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
