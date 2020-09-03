1/1
Irvie D. "Buddy" Wilson
1940 - 2020
Irvie D. "Buddy" Wilson

Wichita Falls - Irvie D. "Buddy" Wilson, 80, of Wichita Falls, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 31, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 7-8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Robert KinCannon, officiating. Graveside will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Comanche Oklahoma Cemetery, Comanche, Oklahoma under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Buddy was born on April 13, 1940 in Comanche, Oklahoma to Benjamin Lee and Iris Olene (Bethany) Wilson. On July 1, 1961, he married Virginia Ezzell. Buddy worked many years at Walker-Neer Mfg., and later retired from Times Record News where he worked as a Pressman for over 20 years. He and Virginia were long-time members of Jefferson Street Baptist Church. Buddy enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboys football games with his family. He loved visiting Tammy, and his son-in-law, Chuck, and going to Traders Village with them. Buddy loved going out to eat, and playing cards with his dear friends Bill and Sue Rodgers. Most of all, he loved spending time with and being "Poppy" to his grandsons.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Lee Wilson; his mother, Iris Olene Weaver; his wife, Virginia; his brother, Clifton J. Weaver; his sisters, Bennie Dean and Dorotha Jo Wilson; and his son-in-law, Chuck Case.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Case of Wichita Falls, and Leann Wall and husband Lonnie; his grandsons, William and Noah Wall of Amarillo; his sisters, Sharon Statham of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Lillie Nash of Ringgold, Georgia; and his loving fur baby, "Brooklyn".

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
SEP
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Comanche Oklahoma Cemetery
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
