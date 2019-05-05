|
|
Isaac Virgil Morris
Wichita Falls - 8/28/1941 ~ 4/19/2019
A Military Memorial Service was performed at Boxwel Brothers Funeral Home at 2:00 PM in Amarillo, Texas for Virgil Morris.
Virgil was the 7th child out of ten children born to Patch and Nanny Morris in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He joined the army in 1962 and was stationed in Germany most of his time in the Army. After his discharge he married Marie Offill on July 4th, 1964 in Euless, Texas. To them a daughter was born, Chrystie Marie on October 2, 1970.
Virgil was known in Wichita Falls as a drummer and singer. He played in a number of bands there and traveled around North Texas playing at military bases. He and his family moved to Buffalo, Wyoming in 1973 where he worked in road construction, drove stock trucks, worked in the coal mines and played music. He would take his three year old daughter, Chrystie, with him, when he could, to sing with him the song Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.
The family moved to Ft. Worth Texas and then Floydada, Texas to work construction where he and Marie divorced in 1989.
He married his third wife Pat, in 1998, and they resided in Amarillo, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter Chrystie Rains and his favorite son-in-law, Todd Rains; two grandchildren, Amber Roblis and her husband Austin; grandson Cory Rains; three great-grandchildren, Whitley, Blake and an unborn grandson. Four sisters; Wanda Mattingly, Doris Evans, Shirley, and Pat Clark; one brother; Jerry Morris. Stepchildren; Linda Rains of Buffalo, Wyoming; Butch Bagley and his wife Penny of Crowley, Texas; Barbara Cozby and husband Steve Cozby of Cartersville, GA. Eight step-grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews, ex-wife Marie Burns and present wife Pat Morris.
Love you daddy.
Published in The Times Record News on May 5, 2019