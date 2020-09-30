1/1
Isidra Ramirez "Chila" Meza
1929 - 2020
Wichita Falls - Isidra Ramirez Meza, "Chila", 91, longtime resident of Wichita Falls, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020.

A Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Deacon Anastasio Perez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

A daughter of late Bibiano and Maria (Franco) Ramirez, Chila was born on May 15, 1929 in Coyame, Chihuahua, Mexico. She married the late Cristobal Meza on February 11, 1950. From this union, they raised eight children, a granddaughter, and a niece. Isidra loved cooking, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by five sons, Miguel Meza, Ignacio Meza Sr. and wife Dolores, Cristobal Meza Jr. and wife Sara all of Wichita Falls, Daniel Meza and wife Guadalupe of Weatherford and Martin Meza and wife Rosario of Wichita Falls; three daughters, Alicia Gallegos and husband Marcelo, Cruz Contreras and husband Rigoberto, and Silvia Meza Nunez; granddaughter, Bertha Salazar and husband David; and niece, Amparo Arenivar and husband Armando all of Wichita Falls. She was also proud of her twenty-eight grandchildren, seventy-two great-grandchildren and fifteen great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Vigil
06:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
OCT
1
Visitation
08:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
OCT
2
Liturgy
02:00 PM
Owens & Brumley
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Jackie and Hazel Walser
Hazel Walser
Friend
September 28, 2020
My Condolences to All of the Family
Teresa Pando
Friend
