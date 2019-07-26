|
|
Ivy Cadotte
Wichita Falls - Ivy Cadotte, 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born on May 18, 1934 in Liverpool, England to the late Owen Ben Gamill and Phoebe Cato Gamill. On February 11, 1956 she married Al Cadotte in Liverpool, England. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2004.
She is survived by four children, Debbie Roberts of Wichita Falls, Renee McCoy of Arlington, Janice Harrison and husband Travis of Dallas and Jim Cadotte and wife January of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Cemetrie Roberts, Tiffany Kimble, Delane McCoy, Kristian Deford, Daniel Deford, Jerrell McCoy, Lauren Cadotte, Tony Roberts, Andrew Cadotte, Trisha Harrison, Thomas Cadotte and Lillian Cadotte; many great grandchildren; one brother, Ronnie Gamill of Liverpool, England; one sister, Freda Garnett of Liverpool, England.
A vigil service and visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday evening at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 26, 2019