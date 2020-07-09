J. Durwood Tackett
Wichita Falls - J. Derwood Tackett, 83, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Wichita Falls Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 11 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church (mask required) in Wichita Falls with Rev. Alex Ambrose officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Sunday, July 12 at Union Cemetery in Gustine, Texas with Rev. Ronnie Calcote officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
He was born June 30, 1937 to Maurice and Shelley Tackett. He was raised by his beloved grandparents Elizabeth "Bessie" and Lester B "Luck" Adcock. Upon graduating from Gustine High School, Der proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After an honorable discharge in 1958, Der began his career in technology at Texas Instruments. He eventually moved to Wichita Falls in 1975 as plant manager of Sprague Electric Company until it's closing in 1990.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his brother James; his wife Ann; and his son Robert Russell Tackett.
Der is survived by his son, Mark Derwood Tackett of Arlington Texas; daughter Annette Brown and husband Greg of Mount Pleasant, Texas; daughter Andrea Ozier and husband Gary of Wichita Falls; and beloved grandchildren Julia, Sarah, Emily, Catherine, Jennifer, Samuel, and Bill. He is also survived by Verna Shinn and her family, Jim Ray, Deborah, Jim Buck, Kaye, Scott, Tanner) of Stephenville.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the loving caregivers at the Windmill (Haley, Shirley, Jeannie); Helping Hands (Kelsey, Cassidy, Julie); Hospice of Wichita Falls (Christie, Bailey); and to Dr. Jeffrey Moore of Stephenville.
His last few days, Der kept singing "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson. He's now On the Road to heaven.
Memorials may be made in his name to Hospice of Wichita Falls or St. Jude's, or you can just vote for Trump.
