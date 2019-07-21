|
|
J. M. Gore, Jr.
Wichita Falls - J. M. Gore, Jr., 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at Lunn's chapel with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Estelle (Cox) and Johnny Murphy Gore, Sr., J.M. was born on August 12, 1924, in Electra, Texas. He started Strawn Drilling Company in 1957 with partners Lane and Reece West. J.M. loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved being with friends and family.
Along with his parents, J. M. was also preceded in death by a grandson, John Gore; wife, Mildred Gore; wife, Dot Gore; brother, Henry Dale; and sister, Maggie Beth.
He is survived by a sister, Jeffie Phinney and husband, Ricky; sons, Ty Gore and wife, Lavon; and Yogi Gore and wife, Lea Ann; grandchildren, Lauren Cue and husband, Jeremy; Chad Gore and wife, Sophie; Madison Gore, Brooke Boren and husband, Kenny; Magen Williamson and husband, Robb; step-grandchildren, Bodie Payne and wife, Emily; Brooke Williams and husband, Bobby; and 14 great-grandbabies.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 21, 2019