Jack A. Morris
Wichita Falls - Jack A. Morris 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully at his home March 21, 2020. A memorial service will be provided by Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with an in state open visitation Tuesday 24th-Thursday 26th during regular business hours. Private memorial service will be held Friday, March 27, 2pm, at the home of Jack Morris with Pastor Reggie Coe of Grace Church. Burial will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery. Virtual Service available for those who are unable to attend in person may contact Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home for web link and details.
Jack was born January 9, 1927 to Russell and Grace Morris of Baylor County, Texas. On Jack's 17th birthday he joined the United States Marine Corp. serving in the South Pacific Islands during World War II. After the war, he met the love of his life at a barn dance and shortly thereafter wed May 15, 1948. They had two children together while living on the family farm in Baylor County. Some years later they moved to Wichita Falls where Jack spent the next 27 years as ranch manager for Tom Medders ranch. There he built a reputation for himself raising registered Hereford cattle. He retired as a successful rancher in 1987 to enjoy more quality time with his many grandchildren, round and square dancing with Nita, long standing member of the YMCA, and Sunday lunches with his family at his favorite restaurants in Wichita Falls.
Jack had an endearing nature, never meeting a stranger. Known to most as "Daddy Jack" he didn't just make friends, but made family wherever he went. Commonly offering a kind smile, the lending of his ear, followed by a small piece of wisdom made him quite popular with anyone he met. His favorite places and people who became family to him include the staff at the YMCA along with he and his wife's favorite restaurants: The Cotton Patch and El Chico's. When asked how he was doing his infamous reply would always be "better than I deserve." Daddy Jack was dearly loved and admired by many...he will truly be missed.
Jack is preceded in death by his lovely wife of 70 years, Nita, who passed away 11 months ago, brother C.R., sister JoLee Thorn, and parents Russell and Grace Morris.
Jack is survived by his children Mike Morris and wife Geraldine, Tina Gage and husband Joe. 7 grandchildren: Sam Morris and wife Kim; Brad Downing and wife Gina, BJack Morris and wife Amy, Tracie Parvin and husband Mike, Mica Godwin, Brook Hutson and husband Ruddy, Ross Gage and wife Kelli; and 14 great grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the YMCA, 5001 Bartley Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020