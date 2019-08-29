|
|
Jack C. Nichols
Wichita Falls - Jack C. Nichols, 89, of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Jack was born on May 14, 1930 in Elmo, Texas to the late John Alvie and Bertha Almeda (Cauthen) Nichols. He retired from the Wichita Falls State Hospital after 38 years where he was Head of Department for purchasing and supply. Jack was a member of the Wichita Falls Elks Lodge #1105 for 30 years, and a member of the Joseph A. Kemp Lodge #1287 for over 50 years where he served as Master Mason.
Along with his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Beavers Nichols; his son, Jerry Don Nichols; and his brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice Marie Hillsberry and husband Michael of Wichita Falls; grandson, Chad Harris and wife Shannon of Hickory Creek; his great-grandson, Max Harris; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Graves, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 29, 2019