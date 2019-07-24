|
|
Jack Chasteen
Wichita Falls - Jack Chasteen, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Pastor John Riggs of Texoma Cowboy Church officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Opal Mae (Smith) and Joseph H. Chasteen, Jack was born on December 26, 1941, in Wichita Falls and attended schools in his hometown. Jack and Dorcas Gouchie were married on November 23, 1963, in Wichita Falls. He worked for several glass companies during his career and was owner of Chasteen Glass & Mirror for over 21 years.
Along with his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Bill and Barbara Gouchie; brothers, Joe Bert Chasteen and Pete Chasteen; and sister, Shirley Quinn.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Dorcas Chasteen; son, Eric Chasteen and wife, Kara of Bertram, TX; granddaughter, Jaye Chasteen and fiancé, Quentin Bellows of Midland, TX; grandson, Clay Chasteen of Bertram, TX; brother, Jerry Chasteen and wife, Lesley of Wichita Falls; sister, Mary Hunter of Morrillton, AR; sister-in-law, Sally Chasteen of Wichita Falls; brother-in-law, A. C. Quinn of Tom Bean, TX; and sweet fur baby, Tina.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to P.E.T.S, P.O. Box 4669, Wichita Falls, TX 76307.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.net.
Published in The Times Record News on July 24, 2019