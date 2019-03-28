|
|
Jack Cullison
Burkburnett, TX
Marvin "Jack" Cullison, 90, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Jack was born in Hutchison County, Texas on May 11, 1928 to the late William R. Cullison and Gladys O. Scott Cullison. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett since 1964 where he served as a deacon, was a volunteer with The Texas Baptist Men, and helped with building and remodeling churches. On July 31, 2010, he married Pat Landes in Burkburnett. Jack was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling. His true passion in life was his faith, family and his country.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Cullison; his daughters, Carlene Morrison and husband Monty of Burkburnett, Gail Hawk and husband Tom of Silsbee, Teri Miller and husband John of Mesquite, and Janet Duvall and husband Duncan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his son, Chris McElwain and wife Nicole of Florida; his grandchildren, Heath Holtzen and wife Tina, Rusty Holtzen and wife Jessica, Russell Miller and wife BJ, Karla Witrey and husband Ben, Daniel Hawk and wife Dawn, Jo Lynn Hawk, Scott Hawk and wife Amber, Jeni Ann Massey and husband Zach, Ray Hawk and wife Maggie, Jenna Friend and husband Chris, Drew Duvall, Chad McElwain and wife Shakerah, Amie Stepp and husband Mike, and Capri McElwain; his great-grandchildren, Charessa Munson and husband Brian, Alexandra Holtzen and Peyton, Archer and Baylor Holtzen, Amber Miller, Emily Witrey, Trinity Berry, Maria Cangemi, Virginia Hawk, Angel Hawk, Breanna Hawk, Jay Hawk, Shae Hawk, Dane Hawk, Ilan Hawk, Braylen Hawk, Liam Massey, Faith Massey, Elliot Hawk, Ava Friend, Alijah Baum, Caleb Baum, Azreal McElwain, and Muse McElwain; and his great-great grandchildren, Kaydence Day, Ayla Mae Munson, Sam Stepp, and Teddy Stepp.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Joe Ainsworth, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 28, 2019