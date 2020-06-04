Jack Dan Legge
Wichita Falls - Jack Dan Legge, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Wichita Falls. Jack was born on August 31, 1933 in Henderson, TX to the late Lacy Lonnie and Clara Armontrout Legge. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School before serving in the US Army from 1954-1959. Jack was a computer satellite designer and had worked for companies in many states in the U.S. and also in Europe. He was a member of 10th and Broad Church of Christ and was an avid fisherman and an accomplished artist.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Hartley and Yvonne Thornton. Survivors include his nieces, Earlene Walker Reeves and husband Charles of Wichita Falls and Mary Ann Hartley Starcher of Tampa, FL and long-time friend, Bill Davis of Wichita Falls.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Larry Suttle officiating.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls and Senior Care for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestiew.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.