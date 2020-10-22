Jack Dean Riddles



Mansfield - Jack Dean Riddles entered the pearly gates on Tuesday night, October 20th, at his home in Mansfield, TX surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25th, at the Ryan Oklahoma cemetery under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home in Ryan. Reverend Gary Roberts will be officiating. Visitation will be at Dudley Funeral Home in Ryan from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday.



Jack was born September 26, 1935 in Ryan, Oklahoma to William Ashley Riddles and Ella McGregor Riddles. They preceded him in death in March 1982 and March 1994. Jack's sister, Alta Fay Riddles Pierce, also preceded him in Death in October 2006 as well as his nephew, Kenneth Rich in 2009.



Jack married the love of his life, Sherry Harrison of Waurika, OK, on November 26, 1958. Together, they raised two daughters, Dee Ann and Jackie Lynn.



Jack served in the Army of the United States. Jack graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in electrical engineering. Jack retired from Texas Utilities (TXU) in Wichita Falls, TX after working for 38 years. He spent 28 years in engineering and 10 years supervising distribution and transmission dispatchers. He was also on the Wichita Falls Electrical Board. Jack was a member of "ERCOT" - Energy Reliable Council of Texas. This position required attending meetings all over the state of Texas to regulate the flow of electricity to all customers within the state.



Jack was a member of First Baptist Church in Mansfield, TX where he served as a deacon and served on several committees. He respected and loved his Pastor, Spencer Plumlee, and enjoyed fellowship with many dear friends including Ron and Pris Redmon, Danny and Carole Swafford and his entire Jimmy Hill Life Group.



Jack loved Jesus and his family. He believed strong families had a strong commitment to each other and he enjoyed spending time together and always appreciated laughter - he was a man of great wit. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sherry of Mansfield, TX and two daughters, Dee Ann Roberts and her husband Gary of Austin, TX and Jackie Lynn Willett and her husband, Nate of Mansfield, TX. Jack is also survived by his beloved sister, Ramona Armstrong and her husband, his dear friend, Rex of Waurika, OK., his nieces Pamela Evans (Donnie), Janice Alexander (Keith), Ginger Fitzgerald (Rocky), Suzanne Burlison and nephew Jay Armstrong (Dawn). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Shannon, Stephenie, Ashley, Josh, Caleb, Chris, Ryan, Shelly and Jared along with some bonus grandchildren: Adrienne, Lauren and Josh. He has 16 great grandchildren that he adored and 1 great great grandson.



Pallbearers: River Gordon, Cade Gordon, Jhett Gordon, Ryan Davis, Alan Gordon and Nate Willett.



Honorary Pallbearers: Josh Roberts, Caleb Roberts, Chris Roberts, Jared Roberts, Kelvin Collins and Aaron Williford



Honorary Junior Pallbearers: Chandler Collins, Clayton Collins, Chase Collins, Ashton Armstrong, Willem Roberts, Fisher Roberts, Easton Williford, Konrad Roberts and Jack Roberts.



Jack regularly spent time at the Ryan Cemetery caring for the plots of his family and in lieu of flowers he requested donations to the Ryan Cemetery Fund, via the City Of Ryan, 614 Washington Street, Ryan, OK 73565.









