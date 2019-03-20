|
Jack Horace "Jackrabbit" Ayres
Holliday
Jack Horace "Jackrabbit" Ayres of Holliday, Texas, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 85.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, March 22nd, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Holliday, Texas, with the Rev. Darrel Sewell officiating. Burial will follow at the Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Jack Horace "Jackrabbit" Ayres was born on September 3rd, 1933, to Johnny and Susie Dill Ayres in Archer County, Texas. Jack graduated from Holliday High School in Holliday, Texas in 1951, where he was an accomplished athlete and received many awards. Jack married Sally Easterwood on June 5th, 1953, and was drafted by the US Army shortly thereafter, where he proudly served for two years at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. The couple then moved back to Holliday, Texas, and had their three children, Jerry, Cheryl Ann, and Larry. Jack was an entrepreneur at heart and had many successful business ventures throughout his life.
Jack's passions included the Holliday First Baptist Church where he played many integral roles from serving as a Deacon for many years to teaching Sunday school. He served on the Holliday School Board for 12 years, and he loved Holliday High School athletics, where he was the voice of Friday night football for over 20 years. And of course, Jack's pride and joy was Holliday Creek Ranch, where he trained cutting horses, raised cattle, and hosted classmen of Sheppard Air Force Base from around the world for a "Taste of Texas". He was definitely known for his huge heart, smile that would light up an entire room, and his desire to help and mentor everyone around him.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Susie Dill Ayres; his daughter Cheryl Ann Ayres; brothers Joe Dell Ayres, Dillard Ayres, Jerry Wayne Ayres and Chic Ayres; and his sister, Melba Fay Ayres Thompson.
Jack is survived by his two children, Jerry Ayres and Larry Ayres and his wife, Julie; his grandchildren, Jared Ayres, Tyler Ayres, Jace Ayres, Chris Ayres and his wife BreeAnne, Landon Ayres, Marissa Ayres, Presley Ayres, and Payton Mitchell; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Sawyer, and Olive.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21st, 2019, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home, 2812 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas.
In honor of Jack's life and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Senior Citizens Organization of Holliday, Texas, and the First Baptist Church of Holliday, Texas, Building Fund.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 20, 2019