|
|
Jack Stevens
Iowa Park - Jack Donald Stevens, 84, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 1 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Services are entrusted to Dutton Funeral Home of Iowa Park, Texas. Jack was born September 4, 1934 in Thornberry, Texas to Cliff and Margaret (Vaught) Stevens. After his mother passed away, Jack and his brother, Bob, grew up along the Holliday Creek until he was 12 years of age. He then began working on the C Bar Ranch until he was 16 and then began to rodeo, working in the off season at ranches in New Mexico. Jack later joined the US Army. He married Jackie Barnes on September 28, 1957 in Henrietta, Texas. He and Jackie started in the cattle business before utilizing his God given gift of Artistry, with many bronze sculptures on display in the Wichita Falls area. Jack has left his mark and a living legacy all across the United States and Germany. Jack is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joe Stevens; and 13 siblings. Surviving relatives including his wife of 62 years, Jackie Stevens; son, Jim Stevens and wife, Judy; four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Kayla, Janna, and Lindy; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 8, 2019