Jackie Davey
Burkburnett - Jackie Beatrice Davey, 82, of Burkburnett passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
No services are planned at this time, arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Jackie was born on April 11, 1937 in Roundtimber, Texas to the late Asa and Gettie (Hampton) Damron.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Michael Gough; daughter Michelle Dressler; brothers-in-law Ed Hilliard and Ralph Gum; and sister-in-law Mary Jean Davey.
Jackie is survived by son Donald Gough of Burkburnett; daughter Sharon Clark and husband Vincent of Burkburnett; grandchildren Heather Polley, Jonathan Dressler, Monica Gough, Morgan (Gough) McKnight, Amber Gough, and Shelby Gough; great-grandchildren Hunter Clark, Asa Clark, Carlie Clark, Brody Armstrong, Max Polley, Zackary McKnight, Jaxon McNight, and Brooklin McKnight; sister Maudena (Hampton Hilliard of Randlett; and in-laws Joseph James Davey of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Donald Barry Davey of Euless, Sheila Ruth (Davey) Chambers and husband Jim of Gainsville, and Adrienne (Davey) Gum of Arlington.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019