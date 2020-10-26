Jackie Gill
Bellevue - Jackie Ray Gill passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Bellevue School Gymnasium in Bellevue, Texas with Rev. Robert Slayton, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Bellevue, officiating. Burial will be in the Vashti Cemetery in Vashti, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Jackie was born on September 13, 1950 in Bowie, Texas to Raymond and Georgene (Davis) Gill. He married Anna Abbott on August 20, 1983 in Vashti, Texas. He was employed at Bellevue ISD where he worked for over 20 years. During his time at Bellevue he made many lifelong friends through the faculty and students. He was also a cattle rancher and a member of the Vashti Baptist Church.
Jackie was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He was a community member of Vashti and Bellevue all his life. He always waved! He always worked hard even up to his last minutes with us here on this earth. His work ethic and generosity were his greatest character traits. If you needed either he was always available. As a Dad, he did all he could to provide. He passed on his knowledge and work ethics to each of us. We did not become the farmer he was, but we will always have that old farm in us. His experience became wisdom and we will miss the advice he would give. As a Grandpa he became the one they all knew would show up to whatever event was important to them. Grandkids loved Grandpa and the farm and projects and fun. As a Husband he was a partner and a best friend. No words can express how he will be missed. As a Brother he left so many memories, both funny and good, provided guidance, whether solicited of or not. Most of all, he loved!
Jackie Gill was preceded in death by his Daddy Raymond Gill, Mom Georgene Gill, Grandson Cason Gill, and Granddaughter Raylee Gill.
He has been survived by his wife, Anna Gill; sisters, Kathy Gill, Paula Jones and husband Ken; nephew, Brady Mac Jones and wife Sammie; niece, Kelli Jones; children, James Gill and wife Jana, Lance Gill and wife Amanda, Darrel Gill, Maggie Gill, Shelly Detamore and husband Michael, Shane Gill and wife Lainie, Jamie Gill and wife Chrissi, Chrystal Gardner and husband Jay; 21 grandkids, and 6 great-grandkids.
The family ask that you are attending the service, please wear a mask.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Memorials may be made to Bellevue ISD at PO Box 38, Bellevue, Texas 76228.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net