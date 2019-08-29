|
Dr. Jackie Horton Parker
Iowa Park - Dr. Jackie Horton Parker, 78, of Iowa Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Cody officiating. Visitation will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday August 30th. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Mary Edna (Virden) and Sidney W. Horton, Jackie was born on December 20, 1940, in Norton, Texas. She graduated from Norton High School as Salutatorian and went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1967. After an internship, she began working for the USDA as a veterinary meat inspector, certifying the health of animals for human consumption. She retired after almost 45 years of service. African violets, houseplants, and orchids became a hobby, and she and her husband were involved for many years in The First African Violet Society of Wichita Falls, Houseplants Unlimited, The Benson Iris Society, The Red River Orchid Society and the national Iris and Orchid societies. Jackie was enamored of homeless animals, especially cats and dogs, who she tamed from the wild and made family pets. She was a faithful attendee of St. Paul Lutheran Church and helped in that church's endeavors for Interfaith Ministries, First Step, Faith Mission and other activities as needs were made known.
Along with her parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve Toledo Horton and brother-in-law, Danny McCright.
She is survived by her husband, William Kenneth Parker, Jr; daughter, Catherine Chance, her husband Danny and son Andrew; son, William K. Parker, III, his wife Karen and children Hilary, Danielle and Nathan; her sisters, Flo McCright; and Nicola Conner and husband Joe; and several nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1417 11th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019