Jackie M. Miller
Jackie M. Miller

Wichita Falls - Jackie M. Miller, 68, from Wichita Falls, TX passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born on September 20, 1951 in Kosciusko, MS to Opal Lee Tolleson and William Mason Miller Jr.

He graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1969 and joined the Air Force that same year.

He graduated from Midwestern State University with his Master's in Radiological Science in 1998.

Jackie worked at Sheppard Air Force Base for 33 years and concurrently for Bethania (United Regional) Hospital for 37 years, while also teaching adjunct for MSU. He has been a faculty member in Radiological Sciences at Midwestern State University.

He is survived by his wife: Christy; sons: Jason Hander (Terri), Randall Miller (Matt), Lex Hander (Jenny), Jared Miller (Mary Lynn), Kyle Miller (Somer), his twelve grandchildren: Kendall, Chase, Caleb, Austin, Alexa, Addison, Ally, Bowen, Ty, Lane, Amy, and Callahan; many nieces and nephews; his three sisters: Mary Rowell, Inette Phillips, and Juanice Wilkinson; his brother: Jerry Miller; his sisters in law: Norma Miller and Debbie Miller; and his brother in law: Gary Rowell. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Bill and Bobby Miller, and a grandchild: Alysa Hander.

Viewing will be on Monday, August 3rd from 6 - 8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.

Burial will be held after the service for family only.

The funeral service will stream on Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home's Facebook page on Facebook Live for those family and friends that aren't able to attend in person. You may access this link for the 11 AM service. The family kindly requests that if attending in person that you wear a mask and follow all social and physical distancing guidelines. During this time, we want to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you donate to a newly established scholarship fund called the Jackie Miller Memorial Scholarship that will be awarded to a Radiology student enrolled at Midwestern State University. https://secure.touchnet.com/C20137_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=619&SINGLESTORE=true

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
