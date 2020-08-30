Jackie Sue Dixon
Wichita Falls - Jackie Sue Dixon, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The family will receive visitors at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31st at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st in Lunn's chapel with John Riggs, pastor at Texoma Cowboy Church officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Virginia (Shank) and O. Frank Head, Jackie was born on December 22, 1935, in Lindale, Texas. She and Dickie D. Dixon were married in Wichita Falls on July 23, 1955. Jackie worked in bookkeeping at MSU for many years and also for the Broday Family Foundation. She was involved in many organizations in Wichita Falls, having served many years on the board of directors of the Wichita Falls Field and Stream Association. She was also a tireless volunteer for the Wichita Falls Girls Club. She was a talented jewelry maker who donated numerous turquoise pieces of her work to organizations all over town.
Along with her parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by her brother, George Head.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dickie D. Dixon; her daughters, Kim Parker and husband, Jim of Lake Fork, TX; and Kathy Dixon Stovall of Arrowhead Ranch Estates; grandchildren,Dixon Stovall and wife, Shahanna; Bradon Stovall, Dillon Stovall, Zachary Parker, Ashley Prewitt and husband, Alan; and Justin Parker and wife, Kate; great-grandchildren, Dally Parker, Landrie Parker, Jace Parker, Sam Parker, Abilene Prewitt and Ainsley Prewitt; and a sister, Jerra Geis of Georgetown, TX.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation,
