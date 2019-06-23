|
Jacque Allen
Wichita Falls - "She has made a big difference for a better Texas and America." Gov. George W. Bush
Mrs. Jacque Allen, long time Chairwoman of the Wichita County Republican Women, 96, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in McKinney, Texas where she had moved to be near her daughters. She was born Jacquelin Bullard in Marmaduke, Arkansas to Clarence and Verna Bullard. She went to University of Central Arkansas where she met her late husband, Dr. David H. Allen, while he was going to medical school. Encouraged by her husband, she was licensed as a x-ray technician, a license she kept in force even after they moved to Wichita Falls in 1948. They had a set of twin daughters, Cathy and Carol, and were extremely proud of their daughter's accomplishments. However, with the girls in school, Jacque went even further with her complete commitment as president of PTA of both Crockett and Zundy Junior High. She was also chairwoman of YWCA and a Blue Bird Mother.
When the girls went off to college Dr. Allen encouraged his wife to proceed with her desire of bringing a comfortable living situation much similar to what her mother enjoyed in Arkansas. This led her for the first time to deal with municipal government in 1972. She was unable to convince the city council to sponsor the building but Mayor Max Krueger appointed her to the planning board where she would later become the chairwoman and become the political advocate that made her "the driving force," as Phil Ringman would write about in the 1970's.
She served as precinct chair for 18 years and in 1974 she became the Wichita County Republican Chairwoman. She remained in that task for 24 years and as quoted in many newspaper articles, she loved every minute. She was a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and Vice Chair of the Reagan-Bush campaign in 1980 in Texas. As Ms. Kimberly Hundley wrote in a TRN article, Jacque was "a 5-foot vivacious packet of charm that was the best PR person the Grand Old Party could ask for."
Her crowning glory though for Jacque was the completion of the seven story apartment complex at Midtown Manor where with the help of dear friend, Charles Harper, who donated his services, opened in April, 1982. This project was financed by the federal government. She would serve there as chairman of the board for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Richard Bullard; and her beloved husband, Dr. David Allen in 2009. She is survived by her daughters: Catherine Atkins and husband, Sam, and Caroline Hughes and husband Wayne. Also, she leaves behind four grandchildren: Michele Brockette and husband Pat, Paige Wenaas and husband Chris, Melissa Hoeldtke and husband Gregg, and Deborah Hiltunen and husband Brad. There are also nine great-grandchildren.
Jacque's service of memorial will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Georgia Harrison, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Family has requested memorials be made to the David and Jacque Allen Scholarship Fund at Midwestern State University.
Published in The Times Record News on June 23, 2019