1/1
Jacqueline Stephens Pierce Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Stephens Pierce Lewis

Wichita Falls - Jacqueline Stephens Pierce Lewis, 97, of Wichita Falls, TX, died at home on November 12, 2020.

Mrs. Lewis was born in Breckenridge, TX, on December 16, 1922, to Otis Monroe Stephens and Tressa Mattie Gressett.

Mrs. Lewis married Dr. Howard Pierce on May 7, 1944. After his passing in 1983, she married Howard Lewis on July 1, 1988. They were married until his death in 2005. Mrs. Lewis had earlier retired after managing Dr. Pierce's chiropractic office for over 25 years.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by son, Michael Pierce, and wife Kathy; daughter Susan Hunt, and husband Gerald; daughter Jan Hawkins; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by infant son, Scott David Pierce; three sisters and her parents.

Mrs. Lewis was a highly active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls. Her family has said, "She was a people collector; she always remembered people's names and faces.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Wichita Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church (Wesley United Methodist Church; 1526 Weeks Street; Wichita Falls, TX 76302).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved