Jacqueline Stephens Pierce LewisWichita Falls - Jacqueline Stephens Pierce Lewis, 97, of Wichita Falls, TX, died at home on November 12, 2020.Mrs. Lewis was born in Breckenridge, TX, on December 16, 1922, to Otis Monroe Stephens and Tressa Mattie Gressett.Mrs. Lewis married Dr. Howard Pierce on May 7, 1944. After his passing in 1983, she married Howard Lewis on July 1, 1988. They were married until his death in 2005. Mrs. Lewis had earlier retired after managing Dr. Pierce's chiropractic office for over 25 years.Mrs. Lewis is survived by son, Michael Pierce, and wife Kathy; daughter Susan Hunt, and husband Gerald; daughter Jan Hawkins; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by infant son, Scott David Pierce; three sisters and her parents.Mrs. Lewis was a highly active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls. Her family has said, "She was a people collector; she always remembered people's names and faces.A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Wichita Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church (Wesley United Methodist Church; 1526 Weeks Street; Wichita Falls, TX 76302).