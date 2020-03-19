|
Jalena C. Jamison
Caddo Mills - Jalena C. Jamison, of Wichita Falls/Burkburnett, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020
Visitation services will begin at 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Saturday, March 21st at Hurst's Fielder-Baker Funeral Home in Farmersville, TX. The address is 107 N. Washington St. Funeral services will begin right after visitation.
Jalena C. Jamison was born on May 2nd 1968 in Wichita Falls, TX to Wanda C. Jamison. She grew up in Burkburnett, TX where she went to the public schools. She married and had 3 children in Burkburnett. Jalena held several positions at Dominoes' pizza including General Manager in Wichita Falls between 2008 and 2013 before moving to Norman, OK to be closer to her daughter who was going to school at OU. She started a career in Home Health Care Services in 2014 while in Norman, she then moved in with her two brothers in Caddo Mills, TX in 2016 due to health reasons.
Jalena was a loving mother, a humble and caring hard worker. She made some bad decisions early in life but turned it around in the latter part of her life. Always looking for a father figure as she didn't have one growing up, may GOD bless her with his LOVE and that she will now know a true father's caring heart.
Jalena C. Jamison, is preceded in death by her mother Wanda C. Jamison and her son Craig Moore.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her children; Kristen Culver and Kevin Moore: her brothers; Terry and Jerry Jamison: Grandchildren; Elijah Moore, Stormy Moore, Ethan Moore, Nathan Moore, Ava Moore.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020