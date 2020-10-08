James Albert Smajstrla



Seymour - James Albert "Jimmy" Smajstrla passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in Seymour at the age of 71.



Mass will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Bose Jujuvarapu and Deacon Jim Novak, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.



Jimmy was born September 24, 1949 in Houston, the oldest of 10 children born to Albert and Mildred Stengel Smajstrla. He was a 1968 graduate of Seymour High School and attended Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University. Jimmy married Julie Howell on April 28, 1978 in Seymour. He farmed in Baylor County all his life and had a dozer service for many years. While bulldozing on the Craddock Ranch, Jimmy uncovered what is now known as the Seymouria Fossil. Jimmy was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as the sacristan, was on the pastoral council and the bereavement committee. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jimmy had a large family and was active in all of their lives.



Survivors include his wife, Julie Smajstrla of Seymour; 2 daughters, Raquel and Stan Decker and Crystal and Rick Kieschnick all of Seymour; 2 sons, Adam Smajstrla and John Karl Smajstrla both of Seymour; 6 grandchildren, Riley Oles, Cade Kieschnick, Tess Decker, Addison Decker, Jace Smajstrla and Ava Smajstrla; 1 great grandson; 3 brothers, Richard and Robin Smajstrla, Robert Smajstrla and John and Sherry Smajstrla; 5 sisters, Sandy and Danny Lane, Tricia and T.J. Sturgeon, Phyllis and Wayne Flowers, Diane Smajstrla and Margaret and Matt Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Mosler Hall.









