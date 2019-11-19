|
|
James Armstrong
Wichita Falls - Mr. James Weldon Armstrong, 90, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, at the House of Hope in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Jimmy was born on August 19, 1929, in Ryan, Oklahoma, the oldest son of the late Weldon (Red) Armstrong and the late Glenna (Warner) Armstrong. He was raised in and around Ryan, graduating from Ryan High School in 1947. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy and served three years aboard the USS Molala (ATF-106) during the Korean Conflict.
After his discharge he married Elizabeth Francis Green of Sugden, Oklahoma, on November 4, 1952, then started his career in the oil field service and supply industry, first working with Continental EMSCO in Oklahoma and Kansas, then THUMS Corporation in Long Beach, California and finally retiring in 1986 as Head Purchasing Agent for Dixilyn-Field, an overseas drilling company based in Houston, Texas. During these years Jimmy enjoyed his family time, participating in the Boy Scouts, league bowling with Liz and friends, shooting pool and spending time with friends and family on Lake Mead in Nevada.
Upon retirement Jim and Liz loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren. He was an avid college football fan and also like to fish, both for trout in Utah and catfish in the Red River. In later years he took part-time jobs with the Red Cross, then drove buses for WFISD and troop shuttles at Sheppard AFB. He loved interacting with the kids and airmen.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth, and his daughter Barbara Petty.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Renee Armstrong of Blairsville, Georgia; his brother and wife, Rex and Ramona Armstrong of Waurika, Oklahoma; sister-in-law Loma Dilks of Burkburnett, Texas; his son-in-law Bill Petty of Dean, Texas; 5 grandchildren: Laci and Josh Domonkos of Lusby, Maryland; Sarah and Ricky Elledge of Dean, Texas; Jamie and Jeremiah Jackson of Dean, Texas; Shawna and Brad Lester of Blairsville, Georgia; Zachary and Ashley Armstrong of Birchwood, Tennessee; plus 15 great grandchildren, 2 nephews, 6 nieces and many friends.
Visitation is scheduled on Friday, November 22nd, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM at Ryan Cemetery, Ryan, Oklahoma.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019