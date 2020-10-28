James Clayton Baxter
Richardson - James Clayton Baxter, 37, of Richardson, Texas, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Richardson, Texas.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30th at Onelife Community Church, 807 Austin, Wichita Falls, Texas. The service can be viewed at occ.live/Clayton on live stream for those unable to attend the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Clayton was born on April 9, 1983, in Amherst, Texas, to James Clay Baxter and Brenda Hollis. Clayton was as graduate of Rider High School where he excelled tremendously in track, earning a scholarship to the University of Texas at Arlington. He also attended Midwestern State University in his hometown of Wichita Falls. Clayton was currently employed with Tucker, Albin and Associates of Richardson.
Clayton was a champion body builder earning many awards including, most recently, first in his division at the Texas State Championships in October 2020; second and third at the Heart of Texas in September 2020; and first in both of his divisions at the Heart of Texas in October 2019.
Clayton is survived by his mother, Brenda Hollis and stepfather, Steve of Wichita Falls; sister, Katie McGrath and husband, John of Wichita Falls; stepbrother, Jay Hollis and wife, Andrea of Bluegrove; stepsister, Amanda Hollis of Bluegrove; grandmothers, Jeanine Oliver of Wichita Falls and Barbara Baxter of Iowa Park; beloved nephews, Trip, Oliver and Finn McGrath, his biggest fans and his greatest inspiration and joy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and respected bodybuilding colleagues at Destination Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Baxter; and grandfathers, Jim Baxter and James Wade Oliver, Sr.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, 5800 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.