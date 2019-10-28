|
|
James Dale Terry
Terry - James Dale Terry, 82, passed away in Wichita Falls on Saturday, October 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dale was born on April 21, 1937 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Connie and Florence (Simpson) Terry. He married Joleene McGaughey on July 3, 1963 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Dale graduated WFHS in 1955 and went to North Texas State and later MSU. He worked at Terry Brothers Printers and then briefly at the Times Record News. He then worked as a news reporter and photographer for KFDX -TV. In 1970 he began a career with the Texas Department of Transportation as a public information officer. He was also commissioned as a Special Texas Ranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents Connie and Florence Terry.
Dale is survived by his wife Joleene; two sons Ken Terry and Kelly Terry; his brother Doy Terry of Azle, Texas; a niece Connie Lein and husband Randy; three nephews Eric Terry and wife Kansas, Jeff Hart and wife Deb, and Justyn Hart and wife Adrian; his sister-in-law Judy Hart; as well as numerous other family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019