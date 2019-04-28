|
|
James David Thueson
Wichita Falls, Texas - James David Thueson, formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away in Wichita Falls, Texas, on April 17, 2019.
Born in Stillwater, Minnesota, on June 13, 1925, he was proud to live most of his life in Minnesota. He was a librarian both at the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Historical Society. He also had a long career in publishing, starting with local and regional poetry, moving on to Middle-Eastern literature, and finally local and regional fiction and non-fiction. He was deeply interested in all aspects of book design, structure and development and was a proud, long-time member of the Ampersand Club, which is devoted to the furtherment of book arts.
Mr. Thueson moved to Texas in 2005 to be closer to family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gisela. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Charles R. Thueson, MD; and Dianne Roby Thueson of Sun City West, AZ; granddaughter, Kristine Thueson; and great-granddaughters, Olivia and Abigail Tromans, all of Wichita Falls, TX; granddaughter, Sara Thueson Sipe of Big Sky, MT; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
No services are planned and his ashes will be scattered, not from the back of an Alfa Romeo, but in Montana with his beloved Gisi.
Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 28, 2019