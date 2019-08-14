|
James Dean "Jimmy" Huffaker
Burkburnett - James Dean "Jimmy" Huffaker, 80, of Burkburnett, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.
Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Duane Perkinson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Jimmy was born on December 14, 1938 in Meza, Arizona to Bill and Helen (Ritchie) Huffaker. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. Jimmy was a member of Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Caroline Huffaker.
He is survived by his daughters, Sheryll Healton and husband Kenny Walker of Burkburnett, and Darla Musgrave and husband James of Burkburnett; his brothers, Leon Huffaker and wife Pat of Colorado, and Gerald Huffaker and wife Tina of Alaska; and his grandson, Steven Musgrave of Round Rock.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Fals, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 14, 2019