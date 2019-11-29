|
James "Steve" Duffle
Wichita Falls - James "Steve" Duffle, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, 18 years after the birth of his beloved daughter, Chandler Duffle, at the age of 50.
Steve was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to loving parents Johnny and Shirley Duffle. Steve graduated fromWichita Falls High School in 1988 and attended Midwestern State University. He moved to Denton, Texas where he met his wife of 26 years, Missy Veal. Steve worked for Acme Brick from 1992 to 2000, moving from Denton, to San Marcos, and finally to Bastrop. Steve and Missy returned to Wichita Falls, Texas in 2000 where they owned and operated Armstrong McCall Professional Beauty Supply for 18 years. Chandler Duffle was born in November 2001 and was the greatest joy of his life.
Steve was known for his quiet demeanor, his gentle soul and his kind heart. He was an amazing father, a devoted husband, a loving son, a self-sacrificing brother and a steadfast friend. He rarely asked for help but was willing to do anything for his family and his friends. His lifelong friendships were a source of pride. He was a "Momma's Boy" that adored his mother, Shirley. He was a protective older brother to his sister and his friend, Trish. He loved his nephew, Leighton Duffle, like his own.
He is survived by his wife, Missy and their daughter, Chandler; his parents, Johnny and Shirley Duffle; his sister, Trish Hudson and husband David; his nephews, Leighton Duffle and Wesley Hudson; and his nieces, Sarah Hudson, Olivia Gorman and Kate Gorman.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Steve's life at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10 am in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Judge Janice Sons, officiating. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bowie, Texas under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives Steve touched has been overwhelming. Our loss has been eased by the beautiful memories and our knowledge of Steve's acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
