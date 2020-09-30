James E. Fancher, Sr.
Wichita Falls - James E. Fancher, Sr, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. A Memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. There will be a visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the funeral home from 6-7 PM. (Masks required)
The son of the late Herbert and Ida Mae Fancher, James was born on December 6, 1931 in St. Louis, MO. James graduated from Southwest HS in 1948 and joined the Navy in 1951. It was in the Navy that James met Mary Royce, a Navy registered nurse. They were married on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1954 in St. Paul, MN and were married 65 years until her death in 2019. He received his BS in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1958. James was stationed in Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania and finally Sheppard Air Force Base which brought his family to Wichita Falls. James received his M.ED. through the College of the Air Force.
After a 27 year military career, he retired from the Navy and began teaching. James taught math and science at Notre Dame HS and then went abroad with Mary in1983 through DOD. James taught and coached at high schools in Sigonella, Sicily and then RAF Lakenheath, England while Mary was the school nurse. When James and Mary retired from DOD, they returned to their home in Wichita Falls.
James loved sports and fulfilled that love by coaching, umpiring, and refereeing numerous games including refereeing in the Southwest Conference.
James was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Mary, and a sister, Mary Kny.
He is survived by his children; James E. Fancher, Jr.; Stephen Fancher and wife, Carol; William (Bill) Fancher and wife, Barbara; Sylvia Fancher; and Eric Fancher and wife, Beth. He is also survived by grandchildren, Sabrina Carroll and husband, Sean; Graig Fancher and wife, Stephanie; Kelly Fancher Whisenhunt and husband, Nolan; Amanda Gagliano and husband, Danny; Morgan Fancher and Heath Fancher; and great-grandchildren Haley, Grace, and Gavin Carroll; Brooklyn, Brett and Bradley Fancher; and Audrey Whisenhunt.
