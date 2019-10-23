|
James Ezzell
Wichita Falls - James C. Ezzell boldly entered the gates of heaven on October 22, 2019, at the age of 83, surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 30, 1935, in Kenansville, North Carolina, to James Clark Ezzell and Gussie Violet Malpass Ezzell, the oldest of eight children. He joined the United States Air Force and furthered his education while performing his military duties. He was proud of his accomplishments in the medical field, including his specialty in microbiology, and served on the prestigious artificial kidney team while in Japan. He met Barbara Jeanne Wisenbaker while they both were stationed with USAF at Parks AFB, California, and they married on June 1, 1956 in California. They were blessed with three children, Nancy, Jim and John.
James also worked as an instructor with the USAF, and while in NCO Prep School, he was honored as number one in his class, and of four awards given, James earned three. He was civic minded, and enjoyed giving of his time to worthy causes. He was a member of Kiwanis, Lions Club, served as a Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America, and received the annual award for outstanding community service in Wichita Falls while stationed at SAFB.
In 1977 James heeded the Lord's calling and became a minister, and dedicated his life to doing God's work. He is a long-time member of Lakeview Assembly of God Church, and ministered in word and song in numerous churches throughout the country. He loved hearing others say of him, "He tried."
James was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph Ezzell and David (Pete) Ezzell; and one sister, Ruth Cottle.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Barbara Jeanne; daughter Nancy Kuykendall and husband Paul; sons Jim Ezzell and wife Vickie and John Ezzell and wife Robbie; brother Sherwood Ezzell and wife Vickie; sisters Eleanor Parker and husband Bob; Helen Pigford and husband Louis; and Elizabeth Wainwright; eight grandchildren: Rebekah and husband Ryan Eskridge; Valerie and husband Doug McCue; Michael and wife Bethany Kuykendall; Jared and wife Holley Ezzell; Nikolas and wife Tiffany Ezzell; Janessa and husband Matt Webb; Kristin Ezzell; and Jalon Ezzell; great grandchildren:Hannah Mayo; Zac Eskridge; Jaxson Eskridge; Addison McCue; Carli McCue; Sydney McCue; Christian Kuykendall; Grayson Kuykendall; Ellie Kuykendall; Wyatt Ezzell; Trenton Ezzell; Kaida Ezzell; Jacob Ezzell; Evelyn Webb; Anna Webb; and Kyla Ezzell.
Celebration of life service for James will be held on Saturday, October 26th, at 1:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation preceding the service from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019