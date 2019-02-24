|
|
James Franklin Edwards II
Wichita Falls
James Franklin Edwards II passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, in Wichita Falls, TX, at the age of 70.
James (Jim) was born on August, 26, 1948 in Bossier City, LA to James & Norma Edwards
Jim is survived by his three children, daughter, Christy Smith and husband, Mark of San Antonio, TX, daughter, Jennifer Lyon and husband, Thomas of Jemison, AL, and son, Michael Edwards of Wichita Falls, TX. Jim is also survived by nine grandchildren, Holly, Heather, James, Jonathan, & Damaris Smith, and Jenna, Zachary, Tristan, & Thaddeus Lyon; and two sisters, Peg Taylor and Mary Sobotka.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James & Norma Edwards.
Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, TX. He enjoyed his Sunday School class and visiting with his dear friends there.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2,2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of First Baptist of Wichita Falls with Chaplain Mark Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 24, 2019