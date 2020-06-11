James Graham (Jim) Dunkelberg
James Graham "Jim" Dunkelberg, 60, went to be with our Lord Saturday June 6, 2020 in Houston, TX, while under home hospice care, surrounded by friends and family, after a courageous and humorous battle against cancer. Ironically, June 6 was our late father's 93rd birthday, Jim was able to deliver his pop an incredibly special gift! Jim was born September 9, 1959 to Ralph C. and Mary G. Dunkelberg in Wichita Falls, TX. Jim graduated from Rider High School in 1978 and enrolled at Midwestern State University where he was a 2 ½ term graduate; ½ of Jimmy Carter's and both of Ronald Reagan's. He was a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity while attending Midwestern. After earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology in 1987, Jim became an independent geologist and geophysicist, and was an early student of 3-D seismic mapping for oil and gas prospects in Wichita Falls, then to Dallas, Midland, and eventually establishing his roots in Houston, where he resided the last 20 + years. Jim had a vivacious personality that made everyone around him feel inclusive and entertained. Jim never met a stranger, and if he did, he had a gift to make sure that person became his friend, and friend of his friends. Jim was known to tell thousands of jokes without repeating one a second time. One of his favorite pastimes was trout fishing in Crested Butte, CO. In the 8th grade Jim began the fine art of tying dry flies for his family and friends. The 40 + years family vacation in Almont, Gunnison, Crested Butte, Spring Creek Resort, and Almont Resort was his favorite memory. Jim was preceded in the gift of eternal life by his parents. He is survived by his brothers Ralph III of Ft. Worth, nephew Dan, niece Robbie and husband Glenn Boisvert, Bill and Kimber Dunkelberg of Wichita Falls, nephews Graham and Clark, and Dan and Vickie Dunkelberg of Ft. Worth TX, nephew Sam and niece Katie, and his special loving girlfriend of many years and recently her added role of his caretaker, Sylvia Chamberlain. All four Dunkelberg brothers attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim had exceptional respect for the Veterans of our country and local police and law enforcement and first responders. Special thanks to all of Jim's friends at The First Tee who supported and encouraged Jim during his illness. Jim's ashes will be spread at a significant Dunkelberg family fishing spot at a stream crossing on Brush Creek, Jim's favorite trout stream, behind Mt. Crested Butte later this summer. A celebration of Jim's life will be celebrated at The First Tee in Houston tentatively July 31, 2020. Memorials may be sent to giveuspaws.org or charity of the donor's choice. Tributes may be sent to the family at Beresfordfunerals.com and/or social media of choice.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.