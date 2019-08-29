Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Grace Temple Baptist Church
Henrietta, TX
Henrietta - James Marco Hale, 86, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Doug Gaskey, pastor, officiating and Rev. Darren Ward, assisting. Burial will be in the Alvord Cemetery in Alvord, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

James was born on October 19, 1932 in Decatur, Texas to Ben F. and Ella (Hudson) Hale. He married Darleen (Collins) Hale on February 24, 1953 in Alvord, Texas. James was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta and was a retired Texas Game Warden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, B. F. Hale, Lee Roy Hale, and Pete Hale; four sisters, Lou Bowling, Janie Cearley, Joyce Horton, and Inez Rodgers; son, Jimmy Hale.

Survivors include his wife Darleen of Henrietta, Texas; daughter, Patti Pollard and husband Mike of Henrietta; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Joe Cody of Decatur, Texas; two sisters, Patt Spoede of Decatur, Texas and Lois Davidson of Rockdale, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Rene' Hagar.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 29, 2019
