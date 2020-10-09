James Heyward Burdette
Wichita Falls - James Heyward Burdette, 71, of Wichita Falls a loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020.
A rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a vigil service on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with Rev. Alexander Ambrose, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
He was born on July 20, 1949 to the late James Hezakiah Burdette and Maggie (Andrews) Eulalor Burdette in Moultrie, Georgia. He and Olivia were members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He served as an Ambassador for the Lady of Fatima. James was a coach/board member of the Greater Wichita Falls Soccer Association for many years. He loved his family and his sons and grandchildren were his pride and joy. James will be truly missed by family and friends.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Hatcher.
He is survived by his loving wife, Olivia Burdette; two sons, James and wife Elizabeth Burdette and Christopher and wife Danita Burdette; and 9 grandchildren: James Anthony Jr., Gracie, Lauren, Jett, Daisy, Sarabeth, Levi, Olivia and Shawn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com