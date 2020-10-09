1/1
James Heyward Burdette
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Heyward Burdette

Wichita Falls - James Heyward Burdette, 71, of Wichita Falls a loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020.

A rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a vigil service on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with Rev. Alexander Ambrose, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

He was born on July 20, 1949 to the late James Hezakiah Burdette and Maggie (Andrews) Eulalor Burdette in Moultrie, Georgia. He and Olivia were members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He served as an Ambassador for the Lady of Fatima. James was a coach/board member of the Greater Wichita Falls Soccer Association for many years. He loved his family and his sons and grandchildren were his pride and joy. James will be truly missed by family and friends.

Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Hatcher.

He is survived by his loving wife, Olivia Burdette; two sons, James and wife Elizabeth Burdette and Christopher and wife Danita Burdette; and 9 grandchildren: James Anthony Jr., Gracie, Lauren, Jett, Daisy, Sarabeth, Levi, Olivia and Shawn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Rosary
06:30 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. The peace of the Lord be with you.
Tina L&#243;pez
October 9, 2020
Praying for you and your precious family.
Bessie Hitch
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved