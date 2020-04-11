|
|
James "Jamie " Hinnant
Burkburnett - James Milton "Jamie" Hinnant, passed away on Thursday, April 9 2020 in Wichita Falls at the age of 49.
Jamie was born on September 3, 1970 to John and Linda ( Rine) Hinnant in Wichita Falls. He was raised in Burkburnett, Texas and graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1989. Jamie attended Midwestern State University before going to work at Cryovac in Iowa Park for 11 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Burkburnett. Jamie was an avid Texas Longhorn fan and enjoyed being the life of the party. He will be missed by many.
Jamie is survived by his daughter, Delanie Hinnant; a son, Zachary Hinnant; his parents; two brothers, Keith Hinnant and Kevin Hinnant; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved dog, Marley.
A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020