James I. Allen
James I. Allen

Wichita Falls, TX - James Ira Allen, 93, of Wichita Falls, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Crestview Memorial Park with Mike Rucker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Mr. Allen was born January 20, 1927 to Pipkin A. and Jessie Allen. He was a lifelong resident of Wichita Falls, TX. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He began working for Southwestern Bell Corporation in 1950 and retired in 1988. He was a lifelong member of Telephone Pioneers of America and Honorary Life Membership of Communication Workers of America. He was a member of Fairway Baptist Church. His passion was singing in gospel quartets.

He was an avid sportsman, playing softball, a championship bowler and played golf until the age of 84.

Preceding him in death were his parents, four sisters, two brothers and his great granddaughter, Jada Shoop.

Mr. Allen is survived by his son James R. Allen, a daughter Reba Allen Grantom and her husband Ralph, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great - great grandchildren.

A very special thank you to Advanced Rehab and Health Care for their wonderful care and his "Music Monday" dance partners that he loved, Janice Voyles, Bonnie Cannon and Brenda Stone.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

