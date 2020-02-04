Services
Iowa Park - James Johne Morgan,46, of Addington,Oklahoma, a former resident of Wichita Falls, Texas and Lawton,Oklahoma, passed away on January 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. There are no scheduled services at this time.

James is survived by his wife Kimberly Wynn of Addington,Ok; parents, Norman and Emily Morgan of Alabama; one brother; one son, Johne Morgan and a daughter.

James was employed by GlassPro. He was a hard worker and a wonderful husband. He was always making others laugh. He will be truly missed.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
