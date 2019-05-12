|
|
James "Jim" Love
Wichita Falls, Texas - James "Jim" D. Love passed away on May 11, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Dr. Jerry Nelson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM, in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family will be at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-7 PM, for visitation.
Jim was born to Eugene and Bea (Wiggins) Love on September 9, 1949 in Wichita Falls. He was a proud 1968 graduate of WFHS. He married Laquita Pack on September 30, 1967 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked in the auto parts business retiring from O'Reilly's in 2015. Jim was an avid fisherman, softball player and golfer.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Delbert Eugene Love. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laquita; 4 sons: Brian (Marguerite), Kyle (Brandi), Lucas and Matthew (Kathy); 12 grandchildren: Jayson (Lauren), Lauren McKay, Macy, Marley, Lenny, Jacob (Sarah), Kristin, Garrett (Mary), Mercey, Logan Molly and Steven; 2 great-grandchildren, Jadyn and Porter; 2 sisters, LaDonna Harris, Carolon (Jerry) Nelson and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 12, 2019