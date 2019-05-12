Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Chapel
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Lunn's Colonial Chapel
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Sill National Cemetery
Elgin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Love


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Jim" Love Obituary
James "Jim" Love

Wichita Falls, Texas - James "Jim" D. Love passed away on May 11, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Dr. Jerry Nelson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM, in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family will be at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-7 PM, for visitation.

Jim was born to Eugene and Bea (Wiggins) Love on September 9, 1949 in Wichita Falls. He was a proud 1968 graduate of WFHS. He married Laquita Pack on September 30, 1967 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked in the auto parts business retiring from O'Reilly's in 2015. Jim was an avid fisherman, softball player and golfer.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Delbert Eugene Love. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laquita; 4 sons: Brian (Marguerite), Kyle (Brandi), Lucas and Matthew (Kathy); 12 grandchildren: Jayson (Lauren), Lauren McKay, Macy, Marley, Lenny, Jacob (Sarah), Kristin, Garrett (Mary), Mercey, Logan Molly and Steven; 2 great-grandchildren, Jadyn and Porter; 2 sisters, LaDonna Harris, Carolon (Jerry) Nelson and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now