James Marshall Clendenon
1957 - 2020
James Marshall Clendenon

Burkburnett - James Marshall Clendenon, 62, of Burkburnett, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Hibbs, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

James was born on September 29, 1957 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late James M. and Edna Lee (Singleton) Clendenon. He was employed with PPG for 42 years. James loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Clendenon of Wichita Falls; his son, Garrett Clendenon of Burkburnett; his sister, Debbie Shiflet and husband John of Ft. Worth; his uncle, Leo French and wife Betty of Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
