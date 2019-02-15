|
|
James Michael "Jim" Herrington
Burkburnett, TX
James Michael Herrington, 66, of Burkburnett passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.
Jim was born on July 24, 1952 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late George A. and Elizabeth (Anthony) Harrington. He and Annette Podhirny were married on March 9, 1974 in Burkburnett, and the couple were married for 45 years. Jim had several careers; as a surveyor and draftsman, partner in Contemporary Carriage Works in Burkburnett, an auto mechanic at Insta-Tune in Wichita Falls, assembly technician for Carter Wind Systems building wind turbines, and general maintenance for the Wichita Falls Country Club. He was an avid reader, and history buff. Jim was a very creative and artistic sculptor. He also enjoyed white water rafting. Jim hosted many 4th of July fireworks displays at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Jean Imel.
Jim is survived by his wife Annette of Burkburnett; sister Pat Lippard of Burkburnett; and a nephew, Jay Lippard of Burkburnett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Jim's name to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. www.airandspace.st.edu
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 15, 2019