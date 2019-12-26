Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
James Mitchell
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
chapel at Childress Cemetery
Childress, TX
James Michael "Jim" Mitchell

James Michael "Jim" Mitchell
James Michael "Jim" Mitchell

Wichita Falls - James Michael Mitchell, 58, passed away Tuesday, December 24,2019 in Wichita Falls.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the chapel at Childress Cemetery in Childress with Rev. Ronnie Lawson of Thornberry Baptist Church, officiating.

Jim was born November 25, 1961 in Quanah, Texas to James H. and Bobbie Mitchell of Burkburnett, originally of Childress. Jim worked as a roofing contractor for many years in the Wichita Falls area. He was an avid golfer, and his holiday lighting displays at Christmas and Halloween brought joy to young and old.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, James "Curley" and Gertrude Mitchell, and Robert and Della Moates; and his sister, Tina Schmidt.

Jim is survived by his parents, James and Bobbie Mitchell of Burkburnett; his daughter, Halee Mitchell of Wichita Falls; sister, Vicki and David Ewen of Dean; brother-in-law, Reagan Schmidt of Iowa Park; dear friend, Melissa Thompson of Salt Lake City, Utah; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Thornberry Baptist Church, Clothesline Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305; Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
