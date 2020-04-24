|
James Neil Parkey
Wichita Falls - James Neil Parkey, 53, of Wichita Falls and Temple, Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Private remembrance celebrations will be scheduled at a future time.
Neil was born on November 16, 1966 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Janet and Paul James Parkey. He attended Abilene High School and graduated from Old High in Wichita Falls in 1985. Later, he opened a skate park in Wichita Falls. This business was a natural extension of his love of skateboarding and skate culture after having built many impressive ramps in backyards across Texas over the years. A pioneer, Neil helped start the revitalization of downtown Wichita Falls by opening his nightclub, 724 A.D., which provided a gathering place where people could enjoy dancing, music and live performances from 1989 to 1994. Also, he was one of the proprietors of the Beer Garden, now known as the Iron Horse Pub on 8th Street. Neil moved to Prague in the Czech Republic in the late 90s with his wife at the time, LaDana Edwards. He also lived for a short period in southern Costa Rica. Neil is remembered for his humor, generosity of spirit and his championing of individual liberties and expression.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Wilson Parkey,
Neil is survived by his father and his father's wife, Paul and Belinda Parkey; seven siblings: Carrie Parkey of Yonkers, New York, John Parkey and his wife, Camille Webb, of Houston, Mariah Parkey of Wichita Falls, Seth Parkey and his wife, Allison, of Austin, Hillary Taber and her husband, David, of Waco, Nathan Parkey of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Thomas Parkey of Temple, Oklahoma; five nieces: Maddy, Daphne, Olivia, Georgia and Lily Rose; six nephews: John Wilson, William, Carson, Andrew, Oscar and Ben; Penny Morford, of Wichita Falls, who helped raise him; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020