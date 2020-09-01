James Offield
Wichita Falls - James W. Offield, of Wichita Falls, Texas took his final breath on earth and first breath in heaven on Friday August 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am on September 4th, 2020 at Bowman Cemetery in Lakeside City, TX with Vicar Edward Fiducis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
James was born on July 14, 1931 in Taylor, TX to Hattie Belle (Townsend) and Burford Offield. James graduated from Taylor High School in 1951. James joined the Air Force in 1951 rising to the rank of Master Sargent. He faithfully served his country for 22 years before retiring in 1973. James was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War. After retiring from the military, James spent many years at PPG as a maintenance personnel.
James had many hobbies and loves, he was a member of Burkburnett Masonic Lodge No. 1027, Maskat Shrine, Elks Lodge, and Red River Renegades to name a few.
In 1954, James married the love of his life Betty (Jones) Offield. They travelled the world together through many states and countries due to the Air Force and settled down in Wichita Falls, Texas. They had 3 beautiful children Steven D. Offield, Gary J. Offield and Diana J. Offield. James never met a stranger, he loved to talk to anyone that would listen about his family history and was a good friend to all.
He was greeted at Heaven's gate by his parents Hattie Belle (Townsend) and Burford Offield and children Steven D. Offield and Diana J. Offield.
James is survived by his loving wife Betty (Jones) Offield of Burkburnett, TX, son Gary Offield and daughter in law Teresa (Utz) Offield of Burkburnett, TX; grandchildren Billie Offield of Burkburnett, TX, Steven and wife, Christina (Williams) Offield of Chandler, TX, David and wife, Stephanie (Duncan) Offield of Burkburnett, TX; great grandchildren Westen and Krey Offield of Burkburnett, TX and Madison and Kenadie Offield of Chandler, TX; brother Nathan and wife, Carol of Virginia, cousin Sue (Offield) and husband, Jimmy Clayton of McDade, TX ; nieces Mary E. (Offield) and husband, Matthew Holmes and family of Virginia, Carolyn (Offield) and husband, Scott McLucas and family of Virginia and Katherine (Clayton) and husband, Mike Loewenberg and family of Katie, TX and other beloved relatives and friends.
Friends and family will be received on September 3rd, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls, TX or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com