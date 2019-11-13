Resources
More Obituaries for James Guice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Olan Guice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Olan Guice Obituary
James Olan Guice, 84, went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born in Markley, Texas on March 20, 1935 to John Olan Guice and Dove (Brown) Guice.

Olan married LaRue Matlock on November 29, 1969 in Jermyn, Texas. He was a member of the Jermyn Baptist Church and served in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances Butler, and brother Kenneth Guice.

Olan is survived by his wife, LaRue Matlock Guice of Jermyn, Texas, his sons Timothy Guice and wife April of Jermyn, Texas, and Trent Guice of Euless, Texas; grandchildren, Jonah and Joshua; siblings, Mary Fish, Don Guice and John Guice all of Wichita Falls, Texas

Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Jermyn Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will also be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 PM at the Jermyn Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Jermyn, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -